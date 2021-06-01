ONRC: 55,538 natural and legal persons, registered in first four months of 2021

The number of registrations business entities, both natural and legal persons, increased in the first quarter of 2021 by 86.49 pct, to 55,538, compared to the similar period of the previous year, of which 37,701 are limited liability companies (SRL), according to the data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), as accessed by AGERPRES.

Most registrations were reported in Bucharest, namely 8,480 (plus 69.23 pct compared to January-April 2020), and in the following counties: Cluj- 3,096 (plus 98.46 pct), Ilfov - 2,496 (plus 79.31 pct) and Timis - 2,485 (plus 96.44 pct).

At the opposite end, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in the counties of Ialomita - 359 (plus 73.43 pct), Covasna - 389 (plus 41.45 pct) and Mehedinti - 405 (plus 52.56 pct).The sectors with the highest number of registrations are wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 11,742 (plus 83.64 pct), constructions - 6,303 (plus 53.13 pct) and transport and warehousing - 6,000 (plus 81.21 pct).In April 2021, as many as 14,287 natural and legal persons were registered, most of them in Bucharest (2,137) and in the counties of Dambovita (889), Cluj (855) and Timis (674) and Ilfov (608).