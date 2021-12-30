ONRC: Almost 572,000 women shareholders or associates in Romanian companies at end of November

The number of women shareholders or associates in companies in Romania was, at the end of November 2021, of 571,596, increasing compared to October, these having a share of 36.87% in total shareholders or associates, show the data of the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC) consulted by AGERPRES.

At the end of October, the ONRC data recorded 570,527 women, respectively a share of 36.91% in total shareholders or associates.

According to centralized data, at the end of November 2021, there were 978,534 men shareholders or associates (63.13%) in the 1,102,777 active companies in Romania, Agerpres.ro informs.

The total number of associates / empowered individual shareholders was, in the mentioned period, 1,550,130.

ONRC statistics show that the highest number of women shareholders / associates was registered in Bucharest - 126,420 (36.01%), Cluj - 31,086 (35.79%), Ilfov - 28,328 (37.37%) and Timis - 25,959 (35.98%), and the lowest in Covasna - 3,577 (36.15%), Mehedinti - 3,797 (37.51%) and Ialomita - 4,150 (37.54%).