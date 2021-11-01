ONRC: Deregistrations of companies up over 15 pct in first nine months of 2021

Business dissolutions over January - September 2021 were 15.31 pct up from the year-ago period, standing at 22,100 compared to 19,165 in 2020, shows data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Bucharest tops the list with most company dissolutions - 4,012 (up 11.17 pct), followed by the counties of Constanta - 1,099 (+16.79 pct), Timis - 989 (-2.66 pct) and Iasi - 972 (+39.06 pct). The counties with the least number of dissolutions are Covasna - with 128 (+3.23 pct), Mehedinti - 132 (+8.20 pct) and Vaslui - 147 (+12.21).

The activity sectors with most company dissolutions in the reporting period were wholesale & retail trade, and the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, with 6,739 business shutdowns nationwide, 20.99 percent higher YoY.

Professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as construction, are other business fields where a large number of business dissolutions were reported: 2,083 (+13.83 pct), and 2,092 (+10.75 pct), respectively.

As many as 2,794 dissolutions were recorded this September, most of them in Bucharest (423) and the counties of Constanta (152), Cluj (125), and Arges (121), Agerpres informs.