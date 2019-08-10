Opposition leader Orban calls President Iohannis's re-election solid foundation for building Romania

National leader of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Saturday that the re-election of President Klaus Iohannis for a new term represents "the foundation on which Romania can be solidly built."

"We are endorsing the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, for a new term, to guarantee to every Romanian a strong Romania, a normal Romania, a functional Romania, a respected Romania that is appreciated in the world. We are supporting the candidacy of President Iohannis because we consider the re-election of the President of Romania is the foundation on which we can build a Romania where Romanians wants to live, where Romania is home to every Romanian, who feels truly at home and who is respected. The fundamental rights and freedoms that exist in all democratic societies will become a fact for the Romanians and each Romanian will feel protected, supported by the state institutions, which must return at the disposal of the Romanian citizens and no longer serve political cronies," Orban said in the Bucharest University Square on Saturday where he started a campaign for collecting signatures endorsing President Iohannis's running for re-election.

He underlined that Iohannis "has acted in a constitutional manner, having fulfilled his duties rigorously and to the benefit of the Romanian citizens."

"The president has always been on the side of the Romanians and not on the side of those who wanted to confiscate the state institutions to their personal interest or who wanted to continue a policy of systematic violation of the rights and freedoms of the citizens. He has been a defence against the capture of the Romanian state, the guarantor of a democratic society and especially the guarantor of keeping up Romania's the Euro-Atlantic course,"said Orban.

PNL First Deputy Chairman Rares Bogdan referenced the street protests of August 10, 2018.

"A year ago, Romania lived through one of its hardest days in its history after December 1989 [Revolution]. Now, a triumph of democracy after extremely critical periods for this country, when it seemed that everything was over, that the slippage is imminent and it cannot be stopped, we can think about the future hoping that Romanians will stay home, that Romanians will not have to leave the country 200 days a year, and also hoping that in the end we will find out what really happened on August 10 and who the culprits are, who have not paid so far," Bogdan said.

He said Iohannis proved that he is "number one barrier next to civil society, PNL, people of good faith in to Romania being seized by the state party and by those who have taken institutions captive."

PNL Bucharest chair Violeta Alexandru said that in Iohannis's new term of office she would like Iohannis to move from "defending the rule of law to construction."

Iohannis participated in the opening of the campaign for collecting signatures for his re-election bid and spent some time among the supporters.