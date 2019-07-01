 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Opposition names members to sit on national bank's board

jurnalul.ro
BANCA NATIONALA A ROMANIEI - BNR

National chairman of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) decided to appoint Eugen Nicolaescu and Virgil Stoenescu to the administration board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Both are previous board members.


"PNL made the decision to nominate to the Administration Board of the National Bank of Romania our representatives who have already been board members. To the position of deputy governor, we reconfirmed - we assured continuity in activity - Mr Eugen Nicolaescu, and to the position of non-executive member of the board we decided to support for a new term Mr Virgil Stoenescu, who represented the National Liberal Party at the National Bank of Romania previously," Orban said at the end of a meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.