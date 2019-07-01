Opposition names members to sit on national bank's board

National chairman of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) decided to appoint Eugen Nicolaescu and Virgil Stoenescu to the administration board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Both are previous board members.

"PNL made the decision to nominate to the Administration Board of the National Bank of Romania our representatives who have already been board members. To the position of deputy governor, we reconfirmed - we assured continuity in activity - Mr Eugen Nicolaescu, and to the position of non-executive member of the board we decided to support for a new term Mr Virgil Stoenescu, who represented the National Liberal Party at the National Bank of Romania previously," Orban said at the end of a meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau.