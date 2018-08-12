Opposition to ask Parliament to set up committees to inquire into street protests, swine fever

The opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) will as the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate to convene in an extraordinary session on August 20 to set up committees to inquire into the latest street protests and the African swine fever cases, as well as to table a simple motion against Interior Minister Carmen Dan, according to Agerpres.

"We will initiate the convention procedures for an extraordinary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate for the establishment of an inquiry committee [into the recent street protests] and for filing a motion against the minister of the interior. Also during the session we will start a draft decision for setting up a committee to inquire into the latest African swine fever cases. As you know, the disease is plague-like, so our actions will be directed against two plagues, the African one and the Red Plague [PNL's derogatory term for the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule]. In fact, the former has entered the country because of the Red Plague," PNL national chairman Ludovic Orban said after a meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau.Asked about the time for the extraordinary session, he replied: "As you know, the government has made this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday time off, so it is realistic that the extraordinary session be on Monday."