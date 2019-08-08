Oracle Romania Country leader Mindrutescu placed under court supervision by DNA (sources)

Country leader of Oracle Romania Sorin Mindrutescu has been placed under court supervision by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors in a case related to certain acts of corruption in the private milieu, judicial sources told AGERPRES.

According to the same sources, the investigators established a bail worth 500,000 euro.The DNA prosecutors conducted searches on Wednesday at the Oracle Romania headquarters in Pipera, in a case regarding certain acts of corruption in the private milieu.Judicial sources told AGERPRES that between Oracle Romania and another company certain contracts would have been awarded and certain amounts of money would have been requested for these as bribe.