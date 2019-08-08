 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Oracle Romania Country leader Mindrutescu placed under court supervision by DNA (sources)

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Oracle România Sorin Mîndruțescu

Country leader of Oracle Romania Sorin Mindrutescu has been placed under court supervision by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors in a case related to certain acts of corruption in the private milieu, judicial sources told AGERPRES. 

According to the same sources, the investigators established a bail worth 500,000 euro. 

The DNA prosecutors conducted searches on Wednesday at the Oracle Romania headquarters in Pipera, in a case regarding certain acts of corruption in the private milieu. 

Judicial sources told AGERPRES that between Oracle Romania and another company certain contracts would have been awarded and certain amounts of money would have been requested for these as bribe.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.