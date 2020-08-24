Orban: Acts by which someone leaves PSD are result of own decision

The act by which someone leaves the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is the result of a personal decision, not an attempt by the National Liberal Party (PNL) to determine this decision, said, on Monday, the chairman of the Liberals, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

"The act by which someone leaves the PSD is the result of a personal decision, not the result of an attempt by the PNL to determine this decision. It's a personal decision, also, more than 100 PSD MPs will not be found on the lists and they know this and, normally, that each acts depending on this relation they have with the PSD or with other parties and will establish his position depending on what he believes is best," said Ludovic Orban, at the PNL headquarters.

During the conference, Orban was interrupted by protester Marian Ceausescu. He offered him a chain and a lock with which the PNL to block the doors of the party in order to not allow the entry of former Social-Democrats.

The chairman of the PNL refused the chain and lock and replied: "I don't like chains, I like keys. I love freedom. (...) They're closed [the doors to PNL - e.n.]".