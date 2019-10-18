Orban, after discussion with USR: In general, from my point of view, it seemed to me that we agreed

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban said on Friday that he has agreed with the Save Romania Union (USR) representatives to jointly support several projects, including 'No Convicts in Public Office' and the revision of the Constitution."The discussions referred to a few topics that we have so far supported, I am referring to the 'No Convicts in Public Office' initiative, here we have obviously established that we will support them for the introduction on the agenda, even if there is no report, because if the report deadline is exceeded, it can be debated in plenary session. Obviously we have agreed - and they will support the draft revision of the Constitution, which includes the 'No Convicts in Public Office' initiative, so that we have two ways to ensure that this project succeeds. (...) We have also agreed to support each other in the draft law on the abrogation of the compensatory appeal. We have also addressed environmental issues, we have dealt with justice issues. In general, from my point of view, it seemed to me that we agreed," said Orban, at the Parliament Palace, after the meeting he had with the USR delegation.
Doamnelor, iată că se poate! Ramona Bădescu a devenit mamă la 50 de ani şi arată fabulos, la câteva zile după ce a născut
Marius Budai a luat foc după declarațiile PNL: ‘Cu lacrimi în ochi mi-au spus oamenii să nu-i mai panicheze inutil’
Dan Barna, despre întâlnirea dintre Nicușor Dan și Florian Coldea: Putem să speculăm împreună ce înseamnă
Un greu al PNL a răbufnit după anunțul ANAF privind angajările: ‘PSD să oprească imediat colonizarea instituţiilor cu fideli de partid!’
Şefii comisiilor pentru afaceri externe din mai multe ţări condamnă ‘agresiunea militară’ turcă din Siria
Autorităţile mexicane confirmă oficial că fiul lui El ‘Chapo’ e liber şi spun că operaţiunea a fost ‘prost pregătită’
Viorica Dăncilă s-a ridicat, în timpul emisiunii de la TVR 1, și i-a UIMIT pe telespectatori: Ce a putut să facă premierul – VIDEO
Rusia se pregătește să INVADEZE Ucraina: Armata lui Putin este la granițe și așteaptă doar un semn (oficiali ucraineni)
Marius Budăi, REVOLTAT pe intenţiile PNL pentru pensii și salarii: 'Cu lacrimi în ochi mi-au spus oamenii să nu-i mai panicheze inutil'
Evgheni Vodolazkin, unul dintre cei mai importanţi scriitori ruşi, va veni la Festivalul de Literatură de la Timişoara