Orban: Governing coalition will hold chairmanship of Chamber of Deputies and Senate, that's normal

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday that it's normal for the new governing coalition to hold both leadership positions of Parliament - the speakership of the Chamber of Deputies and the chairmanship of the Senate, mentioning that there is 'no risk' for them to belong to the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"Certainly [e.n. - that the positions will be held by the governing coalition]. This risk does not exist [e.n. - of them being held by the PSD]. There is a certain parliamentary majority in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. The coalition will hold both positions and that's normal. Consider that the chairmanship of the Senate and the speakership of the Chamber of Deputies are extremely important in parliamentary procedures, and the Government will need the adoption of draft laws that it will send to Parliament for debate," said Orban at the PNL headquarters, when asked if there is a chance for the PNL, the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) majority to hold the chairmanship of the Senate and the speakership of the Chamber of Deputies or if they will be held by the PSD.

Regarding information that the USR PLUS will not accept for the PNL to propose both the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Orban said: "I am not commenting matters coming from sources. Today, actually, we had a discussion with our partners to have lines of communication: when we have decisions, we communicate them officially. I am asking you to treat very prudently any information that comes by way of sources and that does not come from a communicator that is part of the negotiation team on the basis of an agreement between partners."

He also said that these aspects were not discussed with the coalition partners.

"We did not discuss these aspects. There have been no discussions, neither about portfolios, nor about attributing positions. There is only the agreement to form a center-right parliamentary majority to form the government. We will discuss on Saturday, starting with 9 AM," said Orban.