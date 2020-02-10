 
     
Orban: PNL Executive Bureau unanimously approves list of new Cabinet, updated governing program

The Liberals' leader, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban, announced on Monday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) Executive Bureau unanimously approved the Cabinet's composition that he will present to Parliament and also unanimously the updated governing program.

"The government will have the same composition. (...) I am satisfied with the activity of each minister. The government team is proposed in the same composition as the Government which has been functioning since November 4," said Orban, at the end of the PNL Executive Bureau.

The prime minister-designate submits on Monday in the Permanent Joint Offices of Parliament the list of the new Government and the governing program.

AGERPRES

