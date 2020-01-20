Orban: PNL National Council meeting called for Feb. 2 to discuss local election preparations

At its Monday meeting, the National Liberal Party's (PNL) Executive Bureau decided to call the party's National Council on February 2 to debate the strategy for the local elections and present the reports of the Executive Bureau and of the government, respectively, PNL Chairman Ludovic Orban announced.

"Also today we discussed the preparation of local elections and set March 1 as the deadline for the nomination of mayoral candidates in all localities; after March 1 we'll go full steam in the pre-campaign by collecting signatures in support of the candidates, and each PNL candidate for mayor will launch his local governing program," Orban said after the meeting of the party's Executive Bureau.

He added that he has mandated the Lower House Liberal parliamentary group to request the introduction on the agenda of the extraordinary session of the debate and vote on the Liberal bill on scrapping special pensions.

"I was informed that the request was approved and that this item was entered on the agenda of the Lower House meeting," Orban said.

The National Council is to approve the protocol for the inclusion of the Social-Liberal group in the National Liberal Party.