Orban: Raises in minimum wage in 2021 depends on the state of the economy

Ludovic Orban

At virtual talks with representatives of the Tripartite National Council for Social Dialogue on Monday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the guaranteed minimum wage will increase in 2021 depending on the state of the economy, according to AGERPRES.

"We are in favour of a raise mechanism based on economic realities, namely inflation, productivity gains and other economic factors. Our goal is not to affect jobs, especially at this time when companies are facing difficulties stemming from the health crisis," Orban is quoted as saying in a Facebook post on the government page.

Orban proposed the creation of a working group composed of experts from employers, trade unions and the government, to make a comparative analysis of the mechanisms underlying the developments in the minimum wage elsewhere in Europe.

"Based on such analysis, it will be possible for us to objectively establish a form of predictable raises in the minimum wage for the next four years," the prime minister said.

The social partners are quoted as also underlying the importance of improving the dialogue between employers' and trade union bodies, as well as stability in the changes in the minimum wage.

Labour Minister Violeta Alexandru also participated in the virtual talks.

