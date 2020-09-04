Orban: Romania - Republic of Moldova relationship, extremely important; support efforts directed to Moldovan citizens

The relationship between Romania and the Republic of Moldova is extremely important for the Government in Bucharest, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday, stressing that all support efforts are directed to Moldovan citizens and must be continued in this direction, even when "the government or the president or the authorities are trying to distance the Republic of Moldova and the citizens of the Republic of Moldova from the European course."

Orban was asked, during the participation in the "Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum" conference, how the authorities in Bucharest will continue to support the European course of the Republic of Moldova."The relationship between Romania and the Republic of Moldova is extremely important for us. Unfortunately, the authorities governing the Republic of Moldova today have raised extremely many question marks and uncertainties regarding their real commitment to EU integration, respect for values and principles at the European level, to ensure a genuine democracy and a capitalist economy, a free economy. That is why all support efforts are directed to the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. There are hundreds of thousands of citizens of the Republic of Moldova who also have Romanian citizenship, and in the relationship between Romania and the Republic of Moldova we must take into account our affinities, we practically speak the same language, we understand each other very easily. All the efforts we make are efforts to support the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, even when the government the president or the authorities are trying to distance the Republic of Moldova and the citizens of the Republic of Moldova from the European course," said Ludovic Orban.The prime minister mentioned some examples of projects carried out in cooperation with the Moldovan side and pointed out that at the level of collaboration between the local authorities in the two states there are "very many twinnings".