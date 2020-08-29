Orban: We're starting a battle against red barons who have disregarded the people

The National Liberal Party (PNL) Bucharest chapter kicked off their canvassing for the local elections on Friday with an event that took place in the centre of the capital city and where the party's candidates promised to "get the city rid" of the current administration and give the inhabitants a European capital.

The event was attended by PNL nationals leader Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, who underscored that PNL is fighting "a battle with 28 red barons", the PSD mayors who "have disparaged the people and kept them in poverty," urging Romanians not to vote PSD, but modern, honest people who offer a different perspective than that of social assistance.

"Together with President Klaus Iohannis, we won the presidential election with a crushing score - over 65% of Romanians' votes. Today we are embarking on the toughest electoral battle of the four electoral battles, in which we set ourselves the goal of banishing poverty, lies and thief from all the settlements led by PSD. This is the hardest battle because this time we are facing an army of political representatives who have fallen into evil, people who have glued themselves to administrative positions, turning settlements into their own turfs that they held in poverty and servitude. Our battle, for the next 30 days, is a battle against 28 red barons who have lead their counties for two, three, four and even five terms. It is a battle against Oprisan, against Buzatu, against Arsene, a fight against 28 of the 41 county council chairs, who have lead their counties as in Ceausescu's time and who kept the counties they led in poverty and underdevelopment," said Orban.

PNL Bucharest Chair Violeta Alexandru said the organisation's team recommends councillors to the General Council and to the local district councils who have administration experience, people who have demonstrated that they can succeed through honest work, "not through props."