Organising weddings and baptisms, allowed with 50 people in indoor sapces and 70 people in outdoor ones

The organization of private events (weddings, baptisms etc.) with 50 people in indoor locations and 70 people in outdoor spaces is allowed from June 1, according to a decision of the Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations adopted in Monday's meeting.

When determining the number of participants, persons under the age of 16 are not taken into account. The number of participants can be higher only if all people are vaccinated against COVID-19 and with an area of at least 4 square metres for each citizen.

According to the decision, also from June 1, bars, clubs and discos can operate, between 5.00 and 24.00, with the participation of the public up to 50pct of the maximum capacity of the space, only for persons immunised against COVID-19.

Also increased from 500 to 1,000 is the number of participants in cultural, artistic, entertainment activities carried out in outdoor spaces, if they prove that they are vaccinated against COVID, tested or having had the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The organisation and activity of cinemas, entertainment institutions and/or concerts is allowed with the participation of the public up to 70pct of the maximum capacity of the space, which may increase if people are immunised against COVID-19.

It is allowed to reopen the playgrounds in enclosed spaces, with the participation of the public up to 50pct of the maximum capacity of the space and provided that the children's companions prove proof of vaccination or illness.

The number of people who can participate in activities in gyms or fitness has been increased, from 50pct to 70pct of the capacity of the space, the number of participants can be higher if everyone is vaccinated against COVID.

Also, from June 1, the reopening of the indoor pools is allowed, with the participation of the public up to 70% of the maximum capacity of the space.