Other restriction relaxations in COVID context - in force starting July 1

Other measures for relaxation of the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic will enter into force on Thursday.

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, announced last week that, starting July 1, the number of persons that can attend private events - weddings, baptism - was increased to maximum 150 outdoors or 100 indoors.

"A higher number of persons is allowed for private events - we are talking here particularly of weddings, baptisms, in halls, cultural halls, restaurants, bars, cafes, events halls, event tents - up to maximum 150 outdoors or maximum 100 indoors. Presently, the figures were 70 for outdoors and 50 for indoors. A higher number of persons will be allowed for private events organized indoors, such as weddings and baptisms, up to 300 persons, if they are tested, if they are vaccinated or have gone through the disease," Raed Arafat explained.

Furthermore, the DSU head mentioned that a higher number of persons will be allowed to conferences - maximum 150 persons, with the assurance of a 2 sq m surface, whereas previously only 100 persons were allowed access.

Another measure announced by the head of the Department for Emergency Situations is that the movement of pedestrians limited to groups of up to 10 persons was eliminated, the restriction regarding movement in groups being removed entirely.