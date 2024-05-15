Outlooks related to security in region, at Security and stability for the Black Sea region debate

The Atlantic Council and the National School of Political and Administrative Studies (SNSPA) organized the "Security and stability for the Black Sea region" debate on Wednesday, the discussions focusing on current challenges and future outlooks related to security and stability in the region, in the geopolitical context marked by the war in Ukraine.

According to a press release from SNSPA, the event is part of the campaign initiated by the Transatlantic Security Initiative within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Atlantic Council, for the NATO Summit 2024.

"War is not an abstract concept for Romania, it is a harsh reality on our borders. (...) Romania constantly drew attention, before the Russian aggression against Ukraine, that the Russian danger in the Black Sea is real and expanding and here that, today, the Black Sea region has become a hot spot on the map of Europe. Through the research activity it carries out, through its professors and experts in the field of social sciences, including through collaborations such as the one with the Atlantic Council, SNSPA tries to inform and to make the public and political decision-makers aware of these security risks and, at the same time, to contribute to the generation of solutions regarding the combating and deterring of non-conventional or hybrid threats to Euro-Atlantic security and defense", stated the rector of SNSPA, Remus Pricopie, quoted in the release.

The rector of SNSPA, Remus Pricopie, opened the event, together with James L. Jones, Jr., former adviser on national security issues to the President of the United States of America (2009-2010) and Executive Chairman Emeritus at the Atlantic Council.

The Romanian ambassador to the USA, Andrei Muraru, also participated in the event.

The debate took place in a hybrid format, bringing together renowned experts both at the Atlantic Council headquarters in Washington D.C. and online.

"The current geopolitical context has propelled the Black Sea region to the forefront of strategic concerns. The outbreak of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, in February 2022, has accentuated the strategic importance of the region, an aspect recognized by NATO in the Strategic Concept 2022 and by the United States Congress of America through the Law regarding the authorization of the US defense budget (National Defense Authorization Act)", the press release states.

According to the cited source, the debate analyzed Russia's role as a destabilizing actor in the region.

"The use of the occupied Crimean peninsula for military operations, the tactics of propaganda, disinformation and subversion, as well as the disruption of commercial maritime transport represent major threats to the stability and security of the states bordering the Black Sea and the entire Euro-Atlantic region," the release read.

Between SNSPA and the Atlantic Council, one of the most influential and prestigious think-tank organizations in the USA, there is a collaboration established many years ago.