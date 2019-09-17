Over 10,000 persons toured on Sunday afternoon and on Monday the Ship "Mircea" which docked for the first time in a Danube port, in Tulcea, Public Relations Specialist Alina Davies told AGERPRES.

"On Sunday, over two thousand of people toured the ship which docked in the Tulcea Port, and, on Monday, approximately 8,000 people came on board. The guests were able to see the main deck, the command center, the kitchen, the fore and aft," Davies stated.She also mentioned that during the Tulcea port of call, in the programme of the students of the "Mircea cel Batran" Naval Academy and the pupils of the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" National College which promotes on board the educational offer of the institutions, the tours of some tourist objectives from the municipality were also included."Four military high school pupils had to remain on board. As chance would have it, they were at the right time, in the right place, and they were hosts alongside the students of the Naval Academy, for the granddaughter of King Michael I, Elisabeta-Maria de Roumanie Biarneix," according to Alina Davies says in a post on the College's Facebook page.According to her, the schedule of the pupils and students who are on board of ship "Mircea" concluded with a dinner, attended by ten Olympiad winners from Tulcea county, who could tour the emblematic ship of the Romanian Military Navy.On Tuesday morning, the Ship "Mircea" left Tulcea toward Galati, where it will dock around 17:00hrs.The docking in the Tulcea Port and the instruction march on the Danube are part of the events events organised on the celebration of 80 years since the ship was included in the service of the Romanian Military Navy.The first ship "Mircea" was built in 1882, in England and was brought to Romania, following the establishment of the Navy School in Galati in 1881, according to the River Flotilla Commander, Rear Admiral Cornel Rogozan.The march which unfolded these days on the Danube is repeating the one carried out 80 years ago, upon the arrival of the ship from the German shipyard, where it was built."The first mission of the ship on the Danube was in Galati, when 'Admiral Mugurescu' Military Ship was released on water, in the attendance of King Carol II. It was the place when the old 'Mircea' and the current ship 'Mircea' met. (...) In 1936, the idea of a new Ship 'Mircea' emerged, which was built from donations and with funds from the state budget," Rear Admiral Rogozan said.The Ship "Mircea" is used by the Navy Forces as a marine training platform for the military students and pupils, but it also conducts naval diplomacy activities during instruction marches.