Over 100 new PNRR-funded projects approved by Development Ministry

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration is funding 101 new investment projects in 68 settlements in Romania under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Development Minister Cseke Attila announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The projects, worth a total of RON 696,571,757.75, were submitted during the second round of fund drawing for the Renovation Wave and Local Fund components of PNRR, told Agerpres.

For the Renovation Wave, 35 new projects were approved, worth a total of RON 375,555,315.44, submitted by 15 local authorities for the rehabilitation, modernisation and weatherproofing of some public institutions and some multi-family residential buildings.

For the Local Fund, 66 new projects were approved, worth a total of RON 321,016,442.31, submitted by 53 local authorities for projects designed for the rehabilitation and weatherproofing of some public institutions, the development of smart urban management systems by installing smart display systems in passenger boarding places, building nZEB plus nearly-zero emission building for housing young people and developing the green transportation infrastructure by setting up charging stations for electric vehicles.