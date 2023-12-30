Over 10,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on Friday, total of 218,700 people cross border

More than 10,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Friday, and in total about 218,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and about 53,800 means of transport went through the control formalities at the border points countrywide.

"There were 102,757 people on the way to enter Romania, of whom 10,041 were Ukrainian citizens. Starting from 10.02.2022 (pre-conflict period), 6,999,132 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania", informs a press release from the General Inspectorate of Border Police sent on Saturday to AGERPRES.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border", the police found 36 illegal deeds (23 crimes and 13 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the contravention fines levied amount to over 27,400 RON.

Goods in the amount of approximately 584,000 RON were seized for confiscation.On Friday, seven foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and six Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.