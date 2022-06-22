Over 11,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on June 21

As many as 87,005 people entered Romania on Tuesday, June 21, including 11,286 Ukrainian nationals, up 5.1% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Wednesday.

On the border with Ukraine, 7,366 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (up 15.9%), and on the border with Moldova 1,095 (down 0.1%).

From the beginning of this crisis on February 24 until Tuesday, June 21 at 00:00hrs, 1,272,999 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide.

Also, starting February 10 (pre-conflict period), 1,307,528 Ukrainians entered Romania.

Measures to strengthen check and increase surveillance have also been put in place at the land border, with additional crews carrying out missions in areas of jurisdiction. There is work done under an integrated system with other organisations with responsibilities in the area for an efficient exchange of data and information, as well as for joint adoption of the necessary measures to manage cases as they emerge, IGPF shows.

