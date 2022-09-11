Over 110,000 people entered Romania on Saturday, including 11,541 Ukrainians

As many as 109,234 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, entered Romania on Saturday, including 11,541 Ukrainian citizens, up 6.8pct from the previous day, according to a press release sent to Agerpres on Sunday by the General Inspectorate of the Border Police.

A number of 277,500 persons, Romanian and foreign nationals, who either entered or exited Romania, and over 70,500 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Saturday.

The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 until September 10 is 2,265,849, the IGPF said.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 71 illegal acts (38 infractions and 33 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

27 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 28 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.