Over 12.4 mln arrivals, in tourist accommodation establishments in Romania, in first eleven months of 2019

Arrivals registered in tourist accommodation establishments in Romania, in the first eleven months of 2019, totaled 12.434 million, up 3.7 pct compared to the same period last year, according to data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the cited source, between January 1 - November 30, 2019, out of the total number of arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments, the arrivals of Romanian tourists accounted for 79.7 pct, while the arrivals of foreign tourists stood at 20.3 pct.

Regarding the arrivals of foreign tourists in tourist units, the highest share was held by those from Europe (74.3 pct of the total number of foreign tourists), of whom 84.4 pct were from the countries belonging to the European Union.

As regards overnight stays in tourist accommodation establishments in Romania, between January and November 2019, they reached 28.178 million, an increase of 5.1 pct compared to those recorded in the first 11 months of 2018.

During the first 11 months of this year, the average length of stay was 2.3 days for Romanian tourists, respectively two days for foreign tourists.

The net use index of accommodation establishments was 34.8 pct on total tourist accommodation establishments, up 1.7 percentage points compared to the first 11 months of the previous year. Higher rates of use were registered in hotels (43.7 pct), bungalows (31.8 pct), tourist villas (28.5 pct), accommodation on ships (27.3 pct), hostels (25, 8 pct), campsites (23.5 pct) and boarding houses (22.6 pct).

At the same time, the arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, registered at the border checkpoints, between January and November 2019 amounted to 11.895 million, up by 9.4 pct compared to the same period of the previous year.

The road and air means of transport were the most used for the arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, accounting for 74.5 pct, respectively 22.9 pct of the total number of arrivals.

Departures of the Romanian visitors abroad, registered at the border checkpoints, stood at 21.610 million, up by 9.5 pct compared to the similar period of 2018. The road and air means of transport were the most used for departures abroad, accounting for 68, 7 pct, respectively 30.7 pct of the total number of departures.

In November 2019, out of the total number of arrivals, those of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation establishments accounted for 80.5 pct, while foreign tourists accounted for 19.5 pct.

Regarding the arrivals of foreign tourists in tourist accommodation establishments, the highest share was hailed from Europe (73.8 pct of the total foreign tourists), and of these 81.6 pct were from the countries belonging to the European Union.