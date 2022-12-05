Over 127,000 people enter Romania on Sunday, of whom 7,600 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Sunday, a number of 127,031 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 7,600 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 15 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, approximately 194,240 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 53,200 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 2,985,165 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 42 illegalities (23 offenses and 19 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 12,200 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 243,900 RON were impounded.

On Sunday, a number of 23 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 16 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.