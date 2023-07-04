Over 133,000 people enter Romania on July 3, including 15,763 Ukrainian citizens

As many as 133,287 people, including 15,763 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Monday, July 3, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Friday, nearly 272,300 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 64,600 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 4,849,184 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 49 illegal acts (27 crimes and 22 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying over RON 43,400 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 2,025,000 were impounded.

Eleven foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Wednesday, 26 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.