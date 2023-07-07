Over 140k persons enter Romania on Thursday, including round 17k Ukrainians

The Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPR) informs that 140,692 people entered Romania on Thursday through the border crossing points, including 17,026 Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, approximately 271,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 66,100 means of transport, went through the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 4,898,619 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of jurisdiction, crossing points and "green border," the police found 62 illegal acts (26 offences and 36 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounted to approximately 40,300 lei.

Goods worth approximately 74,600 lei were seized for confiscation.

On Thursday, seven foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 26 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.