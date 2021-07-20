Over 142,000 Romanians celebrate their name day on St. Elijah

Over 142,000 Romanians celebrate their name day on Tuesday, July 20, on St. Ilie (Elijah), according to data provided by the Directorate for the Registration of Persons and Database Administration.

It is about 142,087 people - 104,844 men and 37,243 women.

Regarding the men's first names, the situation is as follows:- Eliade - 247;- Elias - 4,386;- Elie - 36;- Elis - 838;- Ilia - 372;- Ilie - 93,366;- Iliev - 3;- Ilies - 86;- Ilius - 15;- Iliuta - 3,451;- Lica - 2,044.The women who have St. Ilie as their spiritual patron are called:- Eliana - 1,173;- Elis - 549;- Ilia - 151;- Iliana - 3,457;- Ilinca - 23,627;- Ilincuta/Ilincuta - 88;- Iliuta - 391;- Lia - 6.174;- Lica - 1,633.