Over 143,000 people enter Romania on August 4, including around 12,200 Ukrainians

Over 143,000 people entered Romania on Thursday, August 4, including 12,200 Ukrainian nationals, down 3.6% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Friday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Thursday, approximately 296,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as 70,000 means of transport, Agerpres.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 1,813,718 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.