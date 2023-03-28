Over 148K people transit border crossing points nationwide on Monday

Approximately 148,200 Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 42,300 means of transport, carried out control formalities on Monday, both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, through border crossings throughout the country, informs the Inspectorate General of the Border Police (IGPF).

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, 76,256 people entered Romania, including 7,346 Ukrainian citizens.

In the areas of competence - crossing points and "green border," border police officers found, on Monday, 51 illegal acts (17 offences and 34 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, told Agerpres.

The value of the fines imposed amounted to approximately 37,400 lei.

On Monday, 18 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country, as they did not meet the legal requirements, and nine Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.