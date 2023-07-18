Over 160,000 persons enter Romania on Monday, including about 15,500 Ukrainains.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Monday, 160,270 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 15,501 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, approximately 338,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with approximately 85,200 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both in the direction of entry and exit. of transport.

Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 5,087,226 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border", the police found 53 illegal acts (31 crimes and 22 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the amount of contravention fines applied amounts to 8,800 RON.

Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 303,000 RON.

On Monday, 12 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 29 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.