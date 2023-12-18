Over 170,000 persons, including round 8,600 Ukrainians, enter Romania on Sunday

The Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) informs that on Sunday 177,000 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 8,584 Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, approximately 272,900 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and over 72,800 means of transport went through the border checkpoints throughout Romania, both on the entry and on the exit side.

As of 10 February 2022 (pre-conflict period) 6,890,081 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of competence - crossing points and "green border" - the border police found 45 illegal acts (21 offences and 24 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounts to approximately 11,700 lei.

Goods worth approximately 195,000 lei were seized for confiscation.

On Sunday, 19 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided for by the law and 17 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.