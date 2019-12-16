Over 20 migrants from Iraq, Tunisia, caught at border with Hungary

Over 20 citizens from Iraq and Tunisia were caught in Arad County, on the border with Hungary, the migrants being organized into two groups that were to cross the border on foot, over the field.

According to a press release issued on Monday by the Arad Border Police, the attempts to fraudulently cross the border took place at the end of last week.The first group was found in the Curtici area, by border police officers who were patrolling on the roads near the border with the Schengen Area. Six foreign nationals, five men and a woman, were unable to justify their presence in the border area in two cars traveling as taxi."During the preliminary checks, the border police officers established that the respective persons are citizens of Tunisia, between the ages of 19 and 30, who intended to reach a state in Western Europe," the release said.On Sunday, in the area of the Varsand Border Checkpoint, with the help of night vision equipment, several people were seen getting off from a minibus and heading towards the border with Hungary."The border police crew stopped the Renault minibus, registered in Serbia, between Varsand and Pilu, which was driven by a 29-year-old Serbian citizen. At the same time, border police seized, at about 500 meters from the border line, the group of 15 people. Immediately, the people concerned were taken to the police station for investigations," the release said.Following the checks, it was established that the 15 foreigners are from Iraq, thirteen adults between the ages of 20 and 48 and two minors of 3, respectively 15 years, all asylum seekers in our country.The adult migrants are being investigated for attempting to cross the state border illegally and the Serbian minibus driver for smuggling migrants.