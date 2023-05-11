Over 200 public statisticians protesting before Parliament for application of pay memorandum.

More than 200 employees of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) are protesting today before INS main offices and Parliament, demanding the application of a memorandum agreed upon in July 2022 at a government meeting regulating pay for the public statistics sector, Chairman of the Trade Union of the Bucharest National Institute of Statistics (SINSB) Dan Iliescu told AGRERPRES.

"The government of Romania, last July -- following protests -- undertook under a memorandum to solve the pay problems in the public statistics system, in the sense of implementing the uniform pay law for the employees of the INS, from the main central offices to the local directorates of statistics, bringing pay to the same level because, basically, we hold the same positions, we have the same powers, we perform the same tasks, but we are on different pay scales. These things were understood by the prime minister and the Ministry of Labour, acknowledged by the government, approved by a memorandum, but they were not transposed into the national legislation," says Iliescu.

According to him, the next step is a strike, unless the demands are met, told Agerpres.