Over 200 students of University of Medicine ready to join doctors

Over 200 students enrolled in the 4th, 5th and 6th year of the University of Medicine and Pharmacy volunteered to help doctors in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As of 17.03.2020, in agreement with Interior Minister's Order No.74522 regarding the establishment of some measures to use pupils, students and resident doctors within the sanitary system in the context of the infections with SARS-CoV-2 virus spreading, based on Art.7, the Medicine Faculty of the "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy is recruiting volunteers, in view of supporting the activities within emergency rooms, emergency departments units/ wards. (...) The Medicine Students' Society in Bucharest [SSMB] has started the recruitment of students, thus, there are 200 registrations so far. According to the SSMB, the recruitment is currently preventive, the students being in position and ready to intervene in case the capacity of the existing structures is exceeded," a "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy release shows.

According to the quoted source, the medicine students in Bucharest assumed this responsibility, coming as of 11 March to support the Public Health Directorate.

Thus, everyday, volunteers of all study years, organised in two 5-hour intervals, have supplemented the personnel requirement and took over some of the administrative tasks of the Directorate.