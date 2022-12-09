Over 20,000 housing units put into use in Romania in Q3, 2022

A number of 20,223 housing units were put into use in Q3, 2022, an increase of 1,957 units compared to the same period in 2021, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Friday.

According to a breakdown by area of residence, most dwellings were built in the urban environment (55.8%) in Q3, 2022. The distribution of completed dwellings by financing sources shows that the number of dwellings built in Q3, 2022, compared to the Q3, 2021, from private funds increased by 2,262, while those from public funds decreased by 305 dwellings, told Agerpres.

The regional distribution, in Q3,2022, compared to Q3, 2021, highlights an increase in the number of completed dwellings in the following development regions: South-East (+492 dwellings), North-West (+431), Bucharest-Ilfov ( +417), South-Muntenia (+310), North-East (+284), South-West Oltenia (+197) and Center (+85). Decreases occurred in only one development region: West (-259 dwellings).

Between January 1 and September 30, 2022, 52,794 dwellings were completed, an increase of 3,173 dwellings, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to a breakdown by area of residence, most of the dwellings that went into use between January 1 and September 30, 2022, were in the urban environment, representing 56.3% of the total. The distribution of completed housing by financing sources reveals that, in the period January 1 - September 30, 2022, compared to the period January 1 - September 30, 2021, the number of dwellings built from private funds increased (+3,504 homes), while the number of those from public funds decreased (-331 dwellings).

The regional distribution in the referenced period shows rises in the number of completed dwellings in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (+1702 homes), South -East (+709), North-West (+576), Center (+478), South-West Oltenia (+373) and South-Muntenia (+346).

Decreases in the number of completed dwellings were recorded in the following development regions: West (-619 homes) and North-East (-392).