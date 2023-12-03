Over 200,000 people cross border on December 2, including 8,600 Ukrainian citizens

Approximately 200,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with approximately 55,000 means of transport went through the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, on Saturday.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informed that inbound there were 120,883 people, of which 8,596 were Ukrainian citizens.

Thus, starting from 10.02.2022 (pre-conflict period), until 02.12.2023, midnight, at the national level, 6,771,218 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

Regarding specific activities, in the last 24 hours, in the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police found: 47 illegal acts (22 crimes and 25 misdemeanors) committed by Romanian citizens, as well as foreigners, and the amount of contravention fines applied amounts to over 11,600 RON. Also, assets worth more than 558,280 RON were confiscated.

IGPF specifies that 16 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal conditions were not allowed to enter the country and 12 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.