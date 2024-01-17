Over 26,000 refugees from Ukraine supported by YouHub Association in Isaccea, since beginning of war

Since the beginning of the war started by Russia in Ukraine, the YouHub Humanitarian Services Association has offered support in the total amount of 1.8 million euros for over 26,100 refugees who entered Romania through the border crossing point in Isaccea, Tulcea county.

The chairman of the association, Andreeas Novacovici, declared for AGERPRES that the activity carried out in the Blue Dot in Isaccea constituted an example of good practice for other associations, in the context where there were no cases of human trafficking in Isaccea. According to him, the biggest challenge now falls to the Romanian authorities who, through the specialized services, must integrate the Ukrainian refugees.

"In the last two years, 26,133 people have benefited from humanitarian assistance in Isaccea, of whom 1,961 women aged over 60, 9,040 women aged between 18 and 59, 5,465 young girls, 3,766 men, and 5,066 boys. We provided support consisting of non-perishable food, 19 tons of water, 7,790 personal hygiene kits for each year, temporary accommodation services, psychological counseling, social assistance. The total value of the aid was 1.8 million euros," stated the chairman of YouHub, Andreeas Novacovici.

From the amount of 1.8 million euros, 800,000 euros is the value of the services offered by a clinic in Tulcea to people from Ukraine, and the difference is represented by the association's expenses for social assistance packages, transport, but also salary support and taxes paid to the state budget .

Last month, YouHub Association registered 100 new people in the Blue Dot in Isaccea and, after evaluation, 199 people were directed to social assistance services. At the moment, at the point in Isaccea, the association has three employees.

He appreciated the good collaboration with the state institutions - the Delta Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU), the Ambulance, the Isaccea Police, the County Police Inspectorate, including in the field of preventing human trafficking.

In the opinion of Andreeas Novacovici, the most important thing at the moment is for state institutions to cooperate with non-governmental organizations, and for the state to take over the issue of refugees from Ukraine and support their integration.

According to him, YouHub Association opened the point in Isaccea after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and collaborated with the UN organizations resident in Romania to support refugees from the neighboring country, the biggest challenge encountered in the customs activity being the provision of safe spaces for Ukrainians.

The latest data provided by the Coast Guard show that the number of people from Ukraine who crossed the Isaccea border point in the first days of this year has halved compared to the number recorded in the same period last year.