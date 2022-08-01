Over 267,000 people enter Romania on July 31, including around 13,000 Ukrainians

As many as 267,352 people entered Romania on Sunday, July 31, including 13,178 Ukrainian nationals, down 4.6% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Sunday, 447,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as 115,900 means of transport.

Starting February 10 (pre-conflict time), 1,766,410 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 54 illegal acts (21 crimes and 33 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying 11,300 lei in fines in the process.

AGERPRES