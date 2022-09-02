Over 287,000 people cross Romania on September 1, including 11,592 Ukrainians

Approximately 287,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, crossed Romania on Thursday September 1, and 69,000 means of transport, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Friday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Thursday, there were 114,942 people entering Romania, including 11,592 Ukrainian citizens (down 12.55% on a daily basis).

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 2,167,567 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, told Agerpres.

The border police detected 60 illegal acts (32 crimes and 28 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying more than 37,000 lei in fines in the process, and impounding goods of about 93,000 lei.

Twenty foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Thursday, 48 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.