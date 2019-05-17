Over 3,000 firefighters intervene in areas hit by heavy rainfall

More than 3,000 firefighters on Thursday and Friday stepped in to support authorities and people at 22 settlements in the country to pump out water from basements and houses in the wake of heavy rainfall and flash floods.

According to the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU), over 3,200 military firefighters intervened from Thursday morning until Friday morning in the areas under bad weather warnings."Heavy rain, overflowing springs, and flash floods have had effects in the counties of Bistrita Nasaud, Gorj, Hunedoara, Maramures, Mures and Teleorman, affecting 22 areas. Their missions involved pumping water out of 73 basements and cellars, 30 households, 17 houses and 4 social facilities. The prompt intervention of the firefighters avoided victims among the citizens," according to an IGSU press statement.Because of the risk of the river Lut overflowing and for the protection of the population and houses at Voivodeni, Mures, the rescuers and the local authorities acted for the construction of a temporary sandbag dike.Currently there are no active missions.