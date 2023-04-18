Over 30 tonnes of plastic waste stopped upon border check

Over 30 tonnes of plastic waste from Greece bound for Romanian commercial companies were stopped at the Giurgiu border-check point because the shipments were not accompanied by cross-border transfer documents.

"At the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point, on the way into Romania, two road vehicles consisting of a tractor unit and a semi-trailer, driven by a Romanian citizen, aged 46, and a Turkish citizen aged 53, showed up for customs clearing. The drivers were shipping plastic waste from Greece bound for a commercial company in Romania. There being suspicions about the legality of these shipments, the border police requested authorised support from the commissioners of the Giurgiu County National Environmental Guard. Checks revealed a total amount of 35,830 kilograms of plastic waste in the two vehicles," according to the Giurgiu border crossing authorities.

The checks also revealed that under the cross-border transfer documents presented the shipments failed to meet the conditions for entering Romania, which is why their access to Romania was denied, told Agerpres.