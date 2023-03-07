Over 3,000 firearms, 500 kg of explosives, found by police in 2022

The police specialized in weapons and explosives seized for confiscation, following the actions carried out in 2022, more than 3,000 firearms, 370,000 cartridges of different calibers, 500 kg of explosives and over 100 tons of pyrotechnic articles.

"In 2022, the specialized police officers from the central and territorial structures managed approximately 4,500 reports of crimes, most of which were for non-compliance with the regime of weapons and ammunition, non-compliance with the regime of explosive materials, the illegal use of weapons or those related to to the hunting fund and game protection," informs a press release from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

In 2022, 5,833 gun permits were issued, while in 2,931 cases, the right of possession was canceled as a result of violating the legal provisions in the matter.

In Romania, at the end of last year, 113,811 natural persons were authorized to possess weapons, of whom 72,771 are possessors of lethal weapons.

"Special attention was paid to combating the illegal trafficking in weapons and ammunition at the country's borders. Thus, in 2022, as a result of the controls carried out at the border, 23 weapons were found (eight air pistols, six gas pistols, two hunting rifles and one with compressed air, six other weapons), 2,796 cartridges, (...) 1,803 kg of pyrotechnic materials and 48 weapon components," says the quoted source.

The 239 crimes for non-compliance with the weapons and ammunition regime found at the border were committed by people from South Africa, Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Italy, Malta, Great Britain, Moldova, Norway, Palestine, Portugal, Romania, USA, Syria, Slovakia, Spain and Ukraine.

As the national focal point, for the implementation of the Arms Directive 91/477/EEC, the specialized structure within the Romanian Police received 329 reports from similar authorities in the member states, through the IMI (Internal Market Information System) computer application, regarding the acquisition from their territory of some firearms by Romanian citizens, which were verified and transmitted to the structures in whose jurisdiction the buyers reside, the MAI informs.