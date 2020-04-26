Over 32 million euro foreign capital injections in financial market in Q1

Companies operating on the Romanian financial market received from foreign shareholders capital injections of 32.55 million euros in the first quarter, 2.6 times more than in the same period in 2019, when they amounted to 12.52 million euros, according to data of the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC).

The largest capital infusion was received in January by the Metropolitan Life Societate de Administrare a unui Fond de Pensii Administrat Privat SA, of 14.26 million euros, followed by Omniasig Vienna Insurance Group SA, with a capital infusion of 8.93 million euros, in February.

Business Microcredit IFN SA (Non-Banking Financial Institution - NBFI) increased its share capital by 5.95 million euros (4.97 million euros in January and 984,700 euros in February). At the same time, Business Lease Romania SRL received a contribution of 2.05 million euros to the share capital (1.68 million euros in January and 370,800 euros in March).

Also in January, Fondul de Garantare şi Creditare IFN SA (NBFI) received 627,700 euros from foreign shareholders, Simplu Credit IFN SA (NBFI) received 228,400 euros in March, and Mikro Kapital IFN SA (NBFI) increased its share capital by 500,200 euros in January.

The data published monthly by the Trade Register include the first 40 companies that received a contribution to the share capital, according to the value of the allocated amounts.