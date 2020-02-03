Over 400 cartridges discovered in car driven by Ukrainian national at Galati border crossing point

Over 400 cartridges were discovered by a joint control team at the Galati Road Border Crossing Point in a car driven by a Ukrainian national, the Galati Border Police reported on Monday.

According to the quoted source, a 42-year-old Ukrainian man showed up at the Galati Road Border Crossing Point for checks to cross the border by car.

Based on risk profile, a thorough control was carried out on the means of transport, in which the joint control team, consisting of border guards and customs workers, discovered 410 12-mm caliber hunting cartridges and 400 5.6-mm caliber cartridges with bullets, in the trunk and spare wheel compartment.

The Ukrainian said he is a professional hunter and his driver forgot the cartridges in the car, following a hunt in Ukraine.

In this case, investigations are carried out for non-observance of weapons and ammunitions regulation and qualified smuggling, and the cartridges are to be handed over to the personnel of the Weapons, Explosives and Dangerous Substances Service with the Galati General Police Inspectorate for expertise. AGERPRES