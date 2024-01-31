Over 58k persons enter Romania on Tuesday, including approximately 6,200 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Tuesday 58,483 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 6,189 Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, about 122,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with about 41,400 means of transport, went through border checkpoints throughout the country, both on the entry and exit side.

As of 10 February 2022 (pre-conflict period), 7,225,717 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of jurisdiction, crossing points and "green border," the police found 41 illegal acts (24 offences and 17 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the amount of fines imposed amounted to 12,235 RON.

Goods worth approximately 153,100 RON were seized for confiscation.

On Tuesday, 17 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 12 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.