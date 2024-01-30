Over 60,000 people enter Romania on January 29, including 5,954 Ukrainian citizens

As many as 61,822 people, including 5,954 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Monday, January 29, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesday.

According to IGPF, at the border crossings nationwide on Monday, 131,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as about 40,300 means of transport.

The border police detected 39 illegal acts (20 crimes and 19 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the border crossings and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying over RON 15,335 in fines in the process.

Assets worth about RON 33,400 were impounded.

Eleven foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Monday, five Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.