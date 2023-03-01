Over 62,000 people enter Romania on February 28, including 6,761 Ukrainian citizens

As many as 62,294 people, including 6,761 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Tuesday, February 28, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Monday, nearly 128,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as almost 40,000 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 3,646,738 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 48 illegal acts (21 crimes and 27 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying more than RON 15,000 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 220,600 were impounded.

Sixteen foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Tuesday, 12 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.