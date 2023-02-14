Over 63,000 people enter Romania on February 13, including 6,739 Ukrainian citizens

As many as 63,388 people, including 6,739 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Monday, February 13, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Monday, nearly 134,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 37,600 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 3,538,312 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 53 illegal acts (19 crimes and 34 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying more than RON 17,900 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 108,600 were impounded.

Twenty-three foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Monday, 17 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.