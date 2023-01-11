Over 67,000 people have entered Romania on Tuesday, including almost 8,000 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Tuesday, 67,307 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 7,990 were Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 152,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and more than 43,300 means of transport went through the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both inbound and outbound.

Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 3,286,492 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police detected 40 illegal acts (19 crimes and 21 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounts to over 14,900 RON.

Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 201,000 RON.

On Tuesday, 20 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions stipulated by the law were not allowed to enter the country and 17 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.